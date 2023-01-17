JUST IN
Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 8.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 35.79% to Rs 12795.54 crore

Net profit of Bank of India declined 8.16% to Rs 914.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 996.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 35.79% to Rs 12795.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9423.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income12795.549423.22 36 OPM %58.6562.25 -PBDT1782.191725.81 3 PBT1782.191725.81 3 NP914.72996.04 -8

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 12:53 IST

