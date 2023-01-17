Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 8.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 35.79% to Rs 12795.54 crore

Net profit of Bank of India declined 8.16% to Rs 914.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 996.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 35.79% to Rs 12795.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9423.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12795.549423.2258.6562.251782.191725.811782.191725.81914.72996.04

