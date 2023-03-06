New Delhi Television Ltd soars 4.7%, gains for fifth straight session

New Delhi Television Ltd is quoting at Rs 230.35, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.83% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% fall in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty IT.

New Delhi Television Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 230.35, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17762.15. The Sensex is at 60396.61, up 0.98%. New Delhi Television Ltd has added around 6.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which New Delhi Television Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1750.4, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

