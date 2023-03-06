Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Enterprises Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2023.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2023.

Swan Energy Ltd surged 12.74% to Rs 294.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 43683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36611 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd soared 11.35% to Rs 2092.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd spiked 10.67% to Rs 638.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3376 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd exploded 9.04% to Rs 366.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13432 shares in the past one month.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd rose 8.66% to Rs 257.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11512 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)