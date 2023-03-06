Simplex Infrastructures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Asian Energy Services Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2023.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 51.6 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7669 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 78.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15523 shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd soared 14.92% to Rs 68. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3486 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd advanced 14.05% to Rs 87.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22182 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup rose 10.29% to Rs 225. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82 shares in the past one month.

