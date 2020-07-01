New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 118.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 6147.91 croreNet profit of New India Assurance Company reported to Rs 118.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 265.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 6147.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5644.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 138.50% to Rs 1442.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 604.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 23662.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21611.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6147.915644.95 9 23662.1821611.66 9 OPM %1.32-6.93 -6.782.94 - PBDT127.84-331.70 LP 1659.03677.01 145 PBT127.84-331.70 LP 1659.03677.01 145 NP118.45-265.75 LP 1442.25604.71 139
