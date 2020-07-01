S Chand & Company consolidated net profit declines 49.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.11% to Rs 331.84 crore

Net profit of S Chand & Company declined 49.98% to Rs 60.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.11% to Rs 331.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 449.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 111.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 68.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 429.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 522.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

331.84449.13429.37522.0246.6140.69-5.21-6.24152.70178.46-47.74-48.18139.04172.42-88.51-71.9160.69121.33-111.41-68.22

