Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 52.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 145.72% to Rs 31.28 croreNet profit of Elcid Investments rose 52.60% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 145.72% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.18% to Rs 73.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.31% to Rs 77.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.2812.73 146 77.5260.89 27 OPM %28.1690.81 -92.4997.29 - PBDT8.8111.56 -24 71.7059.24 21 PBT8.7611.51 -24 71.5159.06 21 NP14.109.24 53 73.1854.54 34
