Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 52.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 145.72% to Rs 31.28 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 52.60% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 145.72% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.18% to Rs 73.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.31% to Rs 77.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

31.2812.7377.5260.8928.1690.8192.4997.298.8111.5671.7059.248.7611.5171.5159.0614.109.2473.1854.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)