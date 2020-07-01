Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3700.00% to Rs 0.38 croreNet loss of Rama Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3700.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.95% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.380.01 3700 0.380.21 81 OPM %-444.74-11500.00 --852.63-1533.33 - PBDT-1.422.27 PL -2.831.30 PL PBT-1.432.27 PL -2.851.27 PL NP-1.432.27 PL -2.851.27 PL
