Mahamaya Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.32% to Rs 95.85 croreNet loss of Mahamaya Steel Industries reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.32% to Rs 95.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 109.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.70% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.09% to Rs 357.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 465.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales95.85109.32 -12 357.75465.17 -23 OPM %4.445.01 -4.184.81 - PBDT1.343.57 -62 6.5013.30 -51 PBT-0.291.96 PL 0.406.98 -94 NP-0.520.90 PL 2.425.86 -59
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
