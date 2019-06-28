Praxis Home Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Visagar Polytex Ltd, BSL Ltd, Kanani Industries Ltd and Mukand Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 June 2019.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd lost 14.01% to Rs 108 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2634 shares in the past one month.

Visagar Polytex Ltd crashed 10.81% to Rs 0.33. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74972 shares in the past one month.

BSL Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5668 shares in the past one month.

Kanani Industries Ltd corrected 9.88% to Rs 3.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 465 shares in the past one month.

Mukand Ltd shed 9.35% to Rs 44.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14271 shares in the past one month.

