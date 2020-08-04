New orders win boosts KEC International

KEC International gained 4.32% to Rs 279.10 after the company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,192 crore across its various businesses.

The company's Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business and SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs 821 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Malaysia, Africa and the Americas.

Urban Infra business secured an order of Rs 146 crore from Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) for the construction of viaduct along with station for the Phase-1 extension of Kochi metro rail project in India.

The Civil business secured an order of Rs 57 crore for infra works in the warehouse space in India.

The Cables business has secured orders of Rs 168 crore for various types of cables/cabling projects in India.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented said the company's T&D order book continues to grow on the backdrop of orders secured across various geographies. The entry of Civil business in the warehouse space opens up a large opportunity for the company in this growing area.

Separately, the company informed that board meeting is scheduled on 10 August 2020 to consider the financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, solar, smart infrastructure and cables.

