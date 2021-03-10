Board of REC approves launch of capital gains tax exemption bonds aggregating Rs 1500 cr

-
At meeting held on 10 March 2021The Board of REC at its meeting held on 10 March 2021 has approved the launch of Capital Gains Tax Exemption Bonds (Series XV) under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961 on private placement basis for an amount of Rs 1,500 crore with green shoe option to retain over-subscription. The said Bonds are in the nature of secured debentures of face value Rs 10,000 each.
The said issue will open on 1 April 2021 and close on 31 March 2022. However, the Company would have a right to pre-close the issue or extend the same at any time.
