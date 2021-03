Board of Quick Heal Technologies approves closure of wholly owned subsidiary in Africa

At meeting held on 10 March 2021

The Board of Quick Heal Technologies at its meeting held on 10 March 2021 has approved the de-registration and closure of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Quick Heal Technologies Africa.

The Company has undertaken these steps as part of its recently concluded business reorganization exercise. The Company has made good inroads into the domestic enterprise market in the last couple of years and would like to focus on increasing its market share through launch of next-generation enterprise solutions in the coming financial year. Company remain positive on the growth of cybersecurity products globally and continue to partner with other global partners in the selected overseas markets.

