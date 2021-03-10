CreditAccess Grameen allots 18,341 equity shares under ESOP

CreditAccess Grameen has allotted 18,341 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the CAGL Employee Stock Option Plan - 2011.

These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the paid up capital has increased to 155,55,25,640 divided into 15,55,52,564 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)