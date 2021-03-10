Board of Quick Heal Technologies approves proposal for buyback of shares up to Rs 155 cr

-
At meeting held on 10 March 2021The Board of Quick Heal Technologies at its meeting held on 10 March 2021 has approved the proposal to buyback 63,26,530 Equity Shares of the Company, being 9.85% of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 155 crore (Buyback Size), which is 24.09% and 24.24% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2020 respectively, at Rs 245 per Equity Share (Buyback Price).
