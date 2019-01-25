Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 108.55% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 32.30% to Rs 160.54 croreNet profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 108.55% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.30% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 121.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales160.54121.35 32 OPM %16.6710.19 -PBDT28.1913.02 117 PBT26.6611.56 131 NP18.068.66 109
