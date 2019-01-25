JUST IN
Sintex Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.07% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 832.90 crore

Net profit of Sintex Industries rose 22.07% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 832.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 840.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales832.90840.40 -1 OPM %15.476.92 -PBDT95.3468.21 40 PBT36.2833.82 7 NP25.7721.11 22

