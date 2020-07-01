NHC Foods standalone net profit declines 44.94% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 43.84 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods declined 44.94% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 43.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.63% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 131.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

