NHC Foods standalone net profit declines 44.94% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 43.84 croreNet profit of NHC Foods declined 44.94% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 43.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.63% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 131.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.8441.11 7 131.61124.74 6 OPM %2.353.58 -2.682.44 - PBDT0.621.49 -58 3.312.34 41 PBT0.271.19 -77 1.911.13 69 NP0.490.89 -45 1.411.31 8
