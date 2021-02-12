Volumes soar at Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the December 2020 quarter
Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the September 2020 quarter
Bajaj Auto in demand after good Sept sales
Bajaj Auto sells 5.12 lakh units in Oct
Bajaj Auto skid after weak sales in August
-
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 127.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 53.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2021.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 127.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 53.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.19% to Rs.242.55. Volumes stood at 61190 shares in the last session.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.59 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21514 shares. The stock increased 2.75% to Rs.1,533.00. Volumes stood at 27768 shares in the last session.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22153 shares. The stock rose 7.40% to Rs.366.50. Volumes stood at 9670 shares in the last session.
T.V. Today Network Ltd notched up volume of 23955 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8297 shares. The stock slipped 0.29% to Rs.277.20. Volumes stood at 54628 shares in the last session.
V-Mart Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 5045 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2680 shares. The stock dropped 3.90% to Rs.2,866.00. Volumes stood at 16605 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU