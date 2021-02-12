Volumes soar at Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd counter

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 127.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 53.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2021.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 127.4 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 53.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.19% to Rs.242.55. Volumes stood at 61190 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.59 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21514 shares. The stock increased 2.75% to Rs.1,533.00. Volumes stood at 27768 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22153 shares. The stock rose 7.40% to Rs.366.50. Volumes stood at 9670 shares in the last session.

T.V. Today Network Ltd notched up volume of 23955 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8297 shares. The stock slipped 0.29% to Rs.277.20. Volumes stood at 54628 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 5045 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 1.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2680 shares. The stock dropped 3.90% to Rs.2,866.00. Volumes stood at 16605 shares in the last session.

