Strides Pharma rises after USFDA nod for Prednisone tablets

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Prednisone Tablets
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Prednisone Tablets
Strides Pharma corrects on profit taking
Strides' subsidiary receives USFDA approval for Prednisone Tablets
Alembic Pharma rises after USFDA nod for orthostatic hypotension drug
-
Strides Pharma rose 2.96% to Rs 891.4 after the drug company announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary has received US drug regulator's approval for Prednisone tablets.The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Deltasone tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, of Pharmacia and Upjohn Co. (Pharmacia).
According to IQVIA MAT December 2020 data, the US market for Prednisone tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg is approximately $60 million. The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.
Prednisone belongs to a class of drugs known as corticosteroids and is used as an anti-inflammatory or an immunosuppressant medication. It is used in treatment of different conditions such as allergic disorders, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis, arthritis, lupus, psoriasis, or breathing disorders.
The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) of which 98 ANDAs have been approved and 29 are pending approval.
Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. It focuses on "difficult to manufacture" products that are sold in over 100 countries. The company has 127 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 94 ANDAs have been approved and 33 are pending approval.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU