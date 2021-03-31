NHPC update on acquisition of Jalpower Corporation

NHPC announced that the Competent Authority has accorded Government approval for investment of Rs.938.29 crore for acquisition of Jalpower Corporation (JPCL) and construction of balance works of 120 MW Rangit-IV HE Project, located on river Rangit in West Sikkim district of Sikkim, by NHPC.

The above cost includes Rs. 165 crore to be paid by NHPC for acquisition of JPCL through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

