Nifty above 18,000; breadth strong

Barometers traded near the day's high with strong gains in mid afternoon trade. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green. Banks, financial services and healthcare stocks were in demand. The Nifty traded above the 18,000 mark.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex added 1,224.91 points or 2.07% at 60,501.47. The Nifty 50 index gained 342.3 points or 1.94% at 18,012.35.

The broader market traded with gains but underperformed the frontline indices.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 1.67%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2655 shares rose and 812 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.902% as compared with 6.843% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee was higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 75.4425, compared with its close of 75.7450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2022 settlement rose 0.37% to Rs 51,140.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06% to 98.69.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2022 settlement rose 57 cents or 0.55% at $104.96 a barrel.

Broader Market Gainers:

IndiaMART InterMESH (up 6.17%), JSW Energy (up 5%), IDFC First Bank (up 5%), Dr. Lal Path Labs (up 4.79%) and Adani Total Gas (up 4.42%) were top gainers in Mid Cap space.

PTC India (up 10.6%), Indo Count Industries (up 9.44%), Gujarat State Fertilizers (up 9.34%), JP Associates (up 8.24%) and Ujjivan Financial Services (up 7.18%) were top gainers in Small Cap space.

