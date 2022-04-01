Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.99%, NIFTY jumps 1.18%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.99% at 2834.5 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India added 6.20%, Canara Bank rose 5.36% and Bank of India jumped 5.34%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 28.00% over last one year compared to the 18.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 3.26% and Nifty Energy index gained 2.45% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.18% to close at 17670.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.21% to close at 59276.69 today.

