Nifty April futures trade at small premium

NSE VIX declined 2.3% to 20.4025.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,624.30, a premium of 6.45 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,617.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 21.7 lakh crore compared with Rs 92.51 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 36.40 points or 0.25% to 14,617.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.33% to 20.4025.

Wipro, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

