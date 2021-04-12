VIX soars to 23 mark amid broader selloff

Nifty April trade at premium

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,364.50, a premium of 53.17 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,310.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 35.35 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.34 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 524.05 points or 3.53% to 14,310.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 16.22% to 23.

RIL, Infosys and Dr. Reddy's were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

