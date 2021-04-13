Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX tumbled 11% as shares bounced back.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,556, a premium of 51.2 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,504.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 42.92 lakh crore compared with Rs 35.35 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 194 points or 1.36% to 14,504.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 11.02% to 20.46.

Infosys, TCS and Dr. Reddy's were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

