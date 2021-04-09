Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 2.59% to 19.785.

The Nifty April 2021 were at 14,893, a premium of 58.15 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 14,834.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 22.34 lakh crore compared with Rs 85.04 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 38.95 points or 0.26% to 14,834.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.59% to 19.785.

RIL, HDFC Bank and SBI were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for April expiry.

The April F&O contracts will expire on 29 April 2021.

