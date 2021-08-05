Nifty Aug futures trade at discount

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,290.65, a discount of 3.95 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 16,294.60.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 112.20 lakh crore compared with Rs 71.67 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 35.8 points or 0.22% to 16,294.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.57% to 12.8725.

RIL, SBI and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 26 August 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)