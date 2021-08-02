Nifty Aug futures trade at premium

VIX stable at 12.8

The Nifty August 2021 were at 15,910.2, a premium of 25.05 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,885.15.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 28.58 lakh crore compared with Rs 28.24 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 122.1 points or 0.77% to 15,885.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.01% to 12.805.

RIL, HDFC and Tata Power were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2021.

