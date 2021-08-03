Nifty Aug futures trade at premium

VIX soars 7% to 13.7475

The Nifty August 2021 were at 16,150, a premium of 19.25 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 16,130.75.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 47.1 lakh crore compared with Rs 28.58 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 245.6 points or 1.55% to 16,130.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 7.36% to 13.7475.

SBI, RIL and HDFC were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2021.

