Nifty Aug futures trade at premium

The Nifty August 2021 were at 15,785, a premium of 25.45 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,763.05.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 28.24 lakh crore compared with Rs 96.27 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 15.4 points or 0.1% to 15,763.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.1% to 12.8025.

Sun Pharmaceutical Inds, SBI and Tech Mahindra were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2021.

