Nifty August futures trade at premium

VIX slumps 5.45% to 12.945

The Nifty August 2021 were at 15,812, a premium of 33.55 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,778.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 96.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 69.15 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 69.05 points or 0.44% to 15,778.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.45% to 12.945.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and SBI were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for August expiry.

The August F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2021.

