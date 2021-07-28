Nifty July futures trade at discount

VIX spurted 3.4%

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,707.50, a discount of 1.9 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,709.40.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 69.15 lakh crore compared with Rs 48.40 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 37.05 points or 0.24% to 15,709.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 3.47% to 13.6925.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

