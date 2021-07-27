Nifty July futures trade at discount

VIX soars 6.28% as shares tumbled

The Nifty July 2021 were at 15,733.9, a discount of 12.55 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 15,746.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 48.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 36.04 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 78 points or 0.49% to 15,746.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.28% to 13.2325.

Reliance Industries, Dr. Reddy's and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for July expiry.

The July F&O contracts will expire on 29 July 2021.

