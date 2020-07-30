Nifty August futures trade at discount

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to monthly expiry.

The Nifty August 2020 were at 11,084.65, a discount of 17.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,102.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.88 lakh crore compared with Rs 22.62 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 100.7 points or 0.9% to settle at 11,102.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.28% at 24.9050.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 August 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 17.95 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 31.04 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Dr. Reddy were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Reliance Industries August 2020 futures were at 2,105.05, compared with spot closing price of 2101.90. Bharti Airtel August 2020 futures were at 548.95 compared with spot closing price of 550.30. Dr. Reddy's August 2020 futures were at 4,513, compared with spot closing price of 4500.

The August 2020 F&O contracts are expire on 27 August 2020.

