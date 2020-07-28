India VIX slumps 5%

Turnover rises on NSE's F&O segment

The Nifty July 2020 were at 11,299.25, a discount of 1.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,300.55 in the cash market. The July 2020 F&O contracts are set for expiry on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

The Nifty August 2020 were at 11,303, a premium 3.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,300.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 17.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 13.18 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 168.75 points or 1.52% to settle at 11,300.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 5.14% at 23.73.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 42.58 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 50.80 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Reliance Industries July 2020 futures were at 2,172.05, compared with spot closing price of 2177. ICICI Bank July 2020 futures were at 353.30 compared with spot closing price of 352.15. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,246.95, compared with spot closing price of 3238.

