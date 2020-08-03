Nifty August futures trade at premium

India VIX rises nearly 4%

The Nifty August 2020 were at 10,917, a premium of 17.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 10,899.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.37 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 173.6 points or 1.57% to settle at 10,899.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.89% at 25.135.

On the options front, the weekly index options for 6 August 2020 expiry showed a maximum Call OI of 37.51 lakh contracts at the 11,200 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 21.08 lakh contracts was seen at 10,800 strike price.

The Nifty option chain for 30 August 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 21.38 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 35.09 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Bandhan Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2020 F&O contracts will expire on 27 August 2020.

