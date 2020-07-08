Nifty July futures trade at discount

India VIX spurts 4% to 26

The Nifty July 2020 were at 10,682.20, a discount of 23.55 points as compared with the spot closing at 10,705.75.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 19.45 lakh crore compared with Rs 14.59 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 93.9 points or 0.87% to 10,705.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.95% to 26.095.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 24.52 lakh at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 32.57 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Bajaj Finance, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bajaj Finance July 2020 futures were at 3,183.05, compared with spot closing price of 3197. SBI July 2020 futures were at 192.6 compared with spot closing price of 191.70. IndusInd Bank July 2020 futures were at 553, compared with spot closing price of 550.

The F&O contracts for July will expire on 30 July 2020.

