Nifty below 15,650; breadth remains strong

The benchmark indices continued to trade with decent gains in the early afternoon trade. Positive Asian stocks boosted the sentiment. The Nifty traded below the 15,650 mark. Barring the Nifty IT index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green.

At 12:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 218.92 points or 0.42% to 52,484.64. The Nifty 50 index gained 73.65 points or 0.47% to 15,630.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.91% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.97%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 2,266 shares rose and 890 shares fell.

A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.31% to 20.95. The Nifty 30 June 2022 futures were trading at 15,617.50, at a discount of 12.80 points as compared with the spot at 15,630.30.

The Nifty option chain for 30 June 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 75.9 lakh contracts at the 16,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 70.2 lakh contracts was seen at 14,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 1.84% to 1,880.10, continuing its gaining streak to the second day. The index advanced 3.4% in the two trading sessions.

Among the components of the Nifty Media index, Nazara Technologies (up 17.67%), Dish TV India (up 3.67%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 2.93%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.51%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.23%) were the top gainers.

On the other hand, TV18 Broadcast (down 0.13%), moved lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC fell 0.40% to Rs 135.80. The state-run power major on Friday declared commercial operation of last part capacity of 35 megawatt (MW) out of 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar PV project at Kayamkulam, Kerala. As per the regulatory filing, the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 24 June 2022. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 54749.20 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69114.20 MW, the company added.

Aurionpro Solutions gained 2.66% to Rs 264.35 after the company said it won an order from the Government of Rajasthan to further expand the 3D City platform in the City of Jaipur. 3D City platform, creates digital twin of the city and has transformed the way urban planners approach planning and development of the cities. Aurionpro announced that the Government of Rajasthan through RajCom Info Services, has now expanded the coverage of the project and has placed an additional order to cover more parts of the city of Jaipur on 3D City platform.

