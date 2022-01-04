Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 42.8 points or 1.43% at 3026.53 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 6.09%), RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 4.21%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.93%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.78%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.22%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.07%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 0.84%), PTC India Ltd (up 0.81%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.9%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.64%), and Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.4%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 185.26 or 0.31% at 59368.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.85 points or 0.28% at 17675.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.73 points or 0.26% at 29884.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.67 points or 0.1% at 8903.47.

On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

