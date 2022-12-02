JUST IN
Indices snap 8-day rising streak, Sensex slides 416 pts, Nifty ends below 18,700
Nifty December futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 18,815, a premium of 118.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,696.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 82.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 323.02 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 116.40 points or 0.62% to settle at 18,696.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.67% to 13.45.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 16:16 IST

