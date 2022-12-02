Nifty December futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 18,815, a premium of 118.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,696.10 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 82.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 323.02 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 116.40 points or 0.62% to settle at 18,696.10.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.67% to 13.45.
RIL, Maruti Suzuki India and APSEZ were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.
