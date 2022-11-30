Nifty December futures trade at premium

RIL, TVS Motor Company and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,890, a premium of 131.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,758.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 157.96 lakh crore compared with Rs 138.91 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 140.30 points or 0.75% to settle at 18,758.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.41% to 13.81.

Reliance Industries (RIL), TVS Motor Company and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)