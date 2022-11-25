Nifty December futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,645.95, a premium of 133.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,512.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 95.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 263.35 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 28.65 points or 0.15% to settle at 18,512.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.07% to 13.3325.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

