Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.02% as shares advanced.

The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 18,651.25, a premium of 167.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,484.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 263.35 lakh crore compared with Rs 113.29 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 216.85 points or 1.19% to settle at 18,484.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.02% to 13.4775.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:02 IST

