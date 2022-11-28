Nifty December futures trade at premium

RIL, AdaniEnt and PNB were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,690, a premium of 127.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,562.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 102.26 lakh crore compared with Rs 95.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 50 points or 0.27% to settle at 18,562.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.74% to 13.57.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Enterprises and Punjab National Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)