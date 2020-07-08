Nifty hovers below 10,800; breadth positive

The market barometers continued trading with modest losses in afternoon trade. At 13:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 44.76 points or 0.12% at 36,629.76. The Nifty 50 index lost 7.85 points or 0.07% at 10,791.80.

Traders booked profits after the Nifty jumped 4.8% in past five trading sessions.

The broader market bucked trend. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.33% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.58%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth favored the buyers. On the BSE, 1371 shares rose and 1202 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged. In Nifty 50 index, the breadth was even with 25 stocks advancing and the same number of stocks declining.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 829.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 784.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 July 2020, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 2,64,944 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 20,642 deaths while 4,56,830 patients have been cured, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Total coronavirus cases worldwide stood at 11,830,885 with 544,163 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Economy:

Finance Minister reviewed capital expenditure of 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises and stated that they should spend half of annual capital expenditure target by Q2 of fiscal 2020-21. Better performance of Central public sector enterprises can help the economy recover from Covid impact, said Finance Minister. They should ensure that the capital outlay provided for the year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time plan for and ensure 50% of capital expenditure is spent by the end of Q2 2020-21.

Gainers & Losers:

IndusInd Bank (up 7.48%), JSW Steel (up 3.93%), SBI (up 3.71%), and Tata Steel (up 3.59%) were top gainers in Nifty 50 index.

Zee Entertainment (down 2.94%), Asian Paints (down 2.57%), HCL Technologies (down 2.25%) and Infosys (down 1.83%) were top losers in Nifty 50 index.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries (RIL) fell 0.69%. RIL said Jio Platforms received the subscription amount of Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook for a 9.99% stake. Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of RIL, on Tuesday (7 July) received the subscription amount from Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc). Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Jaadhu Holdings following which Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.

Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.97%. The company's total production dropped 54.66% to 50,742 units in June 2020 from 1,11,917 units produced in June 2019. Total passenger vehicle production fell 54.87% to 49,476 units in June 2020 over 1,09,641 units in June 2019. On a sequential basis, production level soared 1266% from 3,714 units produced in May 2020.

Titan Company slipped 1.2%. Titan Company said jewellery revenue in May and June months were at slightly below 20% and around 70% compared to the corresponding months of the previous year. The division also sold gold in the bullion market worth Rs 610 crore at market rates to optimize the inventory levels. After suffering complete loss of sales in April due to lockdown, Titan Company started reopening the stores, primarily high street stores, from 6th May onwards in the non-containment areas. As at the end of June 2020, the company has re-opened around 83% of its stores across all businesses. Almost all manufacturing operations have commenced operations.

Yes Bank gained 2.52%. The bank on Tuesday (7 July 2020) announced that the capital raising committee of the board of directors has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering (FPO). "The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank ("CRC"), at its meeting held earlier today i.e., July 7, 2020, has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering," Yes Bank said in a statement. It added that the committee would meet "on or after July 10, 2020" to consider and approve the price band and discount if any as permitted under SEBI regulations.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) fell 1.45%. The company said it will raise $1.25 billion through dollar bonds to repay its existing debt. The fund-raising plan was approved by the board of APSEZ on Tuesday (7 July). The bonds will be issued in one or more tranches overseas on a private placement basis or otherwise, to eligible persons, entities, bodies corporate, companies, banks, financial institutions and any other categories of eligible investors permitted to invest in the bonds under applicable laws. The board has authorized the finance committee to determine the detailed terms and conditions thereof.

Lupin was down 0.15%. The pharmaceutical company said it recalled metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets out of an abundance of caution in line with the ongoing interaction with the US Food and Drug Administration on NDMA impurity levels. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests. NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables.

Global Markets:

European market opened lower while most Asian shares were trading higher on Wednesday. Investors remained concerned over rising coronavirus cases in some parts of the world that cast doubts over the pace of the global economic recovery.

The US stock market finished session sharply lower on Tuesday, 07 July 2020, with the S&P 500 snapping its 5-day win streak, as investors withdrew profit off the table amid concerns about sharp jump in new coronavirus cases nationwide coupled with gloomy economic forecasts that suggested uneven economic recovery. Most of sectors declined, with bank stocks, whose performance is linked to the outlook for the economy, led losses. Airline and travel-related stocks, which were among the hardest hit during lockdowns, also fell.

Florida's greater Miami area became the latest US coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, while Texas registered an all-time high in the number of people hospitalized at any one moment with COVID-19 for an eighth straight day. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the renewed spread of coronavirus may threaten the pace of the recovery as businesses and consumers put plans on hold.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development factored in the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 in its bleak economic forecasts, adding that countries need to move quick to extend unemployment benefits.

