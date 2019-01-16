Nifty January 2019 futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises
The Nifty January 2019 futures traded at 10,921.20, a premium of 30.90 points from the Nifty's closing of 10,890.30 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 7.45 lakh crore compared with Rs 6.13 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 3.50 points or 0.03% to settle at 10,890.30
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
Reliance Industries January 2019 futures traded at 1,140.70, compared with spot closing price of 1,136.50. ICICI Bank January 2019 futures traded at 377, compared with spot closing price of 375.25. Zee Entertainment Enterprises January 2019 futures traded at 454.45, compared with spot closing price of 451.80.
The January 2019 F&O contracts expire on 31 January 2019.
