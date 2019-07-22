Nifty July 2019 futures at premium

RIL, HDFC, SBI most active contracts on the NSE

The Nifty July 2019 was at 11,352, a premium of 14.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,337.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.25 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 82.10 points or 0.72% to settle at 11,337.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.49% at 13.0775.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 July 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 33.71 lakh contracts at the 11,600 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.45 lakh contracts was seen at 11,300 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,300 and 11,600 levels for the Nifty.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL) July 2019 futures were at 1,279.40, compared with spot closing price of 1,278.10. Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) July 2019 futures were at 2,189.05, compared with spot closing price of 2,182.30. State Bank of India (SBI) July 2019 futures were at 352.25, compared with spot closing price of 351.10.

The July 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 July 2019.

