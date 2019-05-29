Nifty June futures at premium

Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11,900.85, a premium of 39.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,861.10 in the cash market. The Nifty May 2019 was at 11,863.55, a premium of 2.45 points compared to the Nifty's spot closing.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 11.36 lakh crore compared with Rs 10.58 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 67.65 points or 0.57% to settle at 11,861.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, increased by 2.88% at 16.3825.

On the options front, maximum call (OI) of 54.92 lakh contracts was seen at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 33.93 lakh contracts was seen at 11000 strike price.

(RIL), (SBI) and and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL May 2019 futures closed at 1317.35, compared with spot closing price of 1315.60.SBI May 2019 futures closed at 348.95, compared with spot closing price of 348.20. May 2019 futures closed at 423.95, compared with spot closing price of 423.50.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expires this Thursday, 30 May 2019.

