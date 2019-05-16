Turnover in F&O segment jumps

Nifty May at premium

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11300.90, at premium of 43.80 points over the Nifty's closing of 11257.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 19.86 lakh crore compared with Rs 12.53 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 100.10 points or 0.90% to settle at 11,257.10.

Bajaj Finance, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. May 2019 futures traded at 3135, compared with spot closing price of 3124. May 2019 futures traded at 1476.90, compared with spot closing price of 1475. May 2019 futures traded at 1274.10, compared with spot closing price of 1269.20.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

